Center-right mayor faces socialist in Brazilian metropolis

SAO PAULO (AP) — The mayor of the largest city in the Americas is trying to fend off a reelection challenge from the socialist leader of a squatters movement. Sao Paulo is one of 57 Brazilian cities holding runoff elections on Sunday. Guilherme Boulos is backed by former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and he pushed his way into a surprising runoff with 40-year-old Mayor Bruno Covas. Covas is the grandson of a former state governor and a close ally of current Gov. João Doria. Both candidates are critics of President Jair Bolsonaro