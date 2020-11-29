Charges: Indiana woman tried to conceal son’s role in deaths

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — A northwestern Indiana woman whose son was convicted in the shooting deaths of two Lake County teenagers faces perjury and other charges for allegedly trying to conceal his role in the killings. Forty-seven-year-old Roxann Kerner of Chesterton is charged with felony obstruction of justice and perjury, and misdemeanor false informing. The Times of Northwest Indiana reports Kerner allegedly sent police what she intended to be an anonymous email tip in May 2019, two months after her 19-year-old son, Connor Kerner, was arrested in the killings. She allegedly tried to point the finger at another man as the gunman.