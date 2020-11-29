Christmas tree sales soar in Missouri

PHILADELPHIA, Mo. (WGEM) -- Christmas tree farmers say, despite the pandemic, business is booming.

The Branch Ranch owner Butch Augspurg said they've been open for only two days and their sales are already higher than they were last year.

"There's been well over a thousand people through here in the past two days and then there'll be another four to five hundred this afternoon at least," he said.

Augsprug said in a regular season they'll sell over 600 hundred trees over three weeks.

He said they've sold half of that in two days.

"We've seen lots of new customers," Augsprug said. "The magic number seems to be four under five, meaning they got four kids under five and I don't know how much of that we've seen."

Austin Brinkman said he and his family go Christmas tree shopping every year and a pandemic wasn't going to change that.

"We're keeping things pretty traditional," he said. "Trying to do the decorations and make the kids happy because seeing them happy makes us happy."

Experts said those with real trees need to make sure they're not a fire hazard.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, U.S. fire departments responded to an average 160 home fires that started with Christmas trees between 2013-2017.

These fires caused an average of three deaths, 15 injuries, and $10 million in direct property damage annually.

The best way to keep tree's from catching fire is making sure they're well watered and positioned away from fire hazards like open flames.