Fuller sticking with Vanderbilt football after historic kick

1:13 pm Missouri news from the Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt’s Sarah Fuller isn’t walking away from football just yet after becoming the first woman to kick in a Power Five conference football game. The senior said Sunday she’ll stick around as long as the Commodores want her. Fuller stayed in the COVID-19 testing protocol and was attending meetings with Vanderbilt a day after making history by kicking off to open the second half of a 41-0 loss to Missouri. Fuller says she has asked for film of NFL kickers to study as she works to refine her technique. Vandy visits Georgia next.

