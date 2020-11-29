Inmate from Arizona dies at Illinois prison after fight

THOMSON, Ill. (AP) — A 37-year-old inmate from Arizona has died at a northwestern Illinois prison after a fight with another inmate. The Federal Bureau of Prisons reported the death of Edsel Aaron Badoni at Thomson prison on Friday night. Sauk Valley Media reports he died around 2:30 p.m. after the fight. The other inmate was not identified and was treated for unspecified injuries. The FBI is investigating. Badoni of Arizona was serving nearly 14 years for assault with a deadly weapon, assault resulting in serious bodily injury and discharging a firearm during a violent crime.