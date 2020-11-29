Jill Biden, Joe’s chief protector, stepping up as first lady

WASHINGTON (AP) — It’ll soon be time for Jill Biden to put her own stamp on what it means to be first lady. She’s had eight years watching the role up close during the two terms of Barack Obama, when Joe Biden served as vice president. For starters, Jill Biden plans to continue her career as a college professor, and that will be a first for the spouse of a sitting president. She’s known for her fierce protective streak for her husband, and she has a reputation as a prankster, too. In 2004, when Joe Biden and advisers were discussing whether he should run for president that year, she wrote “No” on her stomach and marched through their meeting in a bikini.