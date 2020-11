KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — After two staff members tested positive for COVID-19, the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum will close for 10 days. Negro Leagues Baseball Museum president Bob Kendrick said officials decided to close the museum starting Sunday as a precautionary measure to protect staff and visitors. Kendrick said the museum plans to reopen on Dec. 8. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Negro Leagues.