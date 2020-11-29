QMG Play Of The Week Winner – Hannibal’s Aneyas Williams

The Quincy Medical Group, Play Of The Week belongs to Hannibal Football Freshman, Aneyas Williams.

Williams won with 517 votes.

The Freshman Wide Receiver caught a 25 yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Courtland Watson, in the Class 4 State Quarterfinal.

Williams escaped one tackle before diving for the pylon passing two more MICDS defenders for the touchdown.

Williams would finish the game with 4 catches, 146 yards and 3 touchdowns.

However, the pirates would fall to MICDS by the final score 48-34.

Hannibal finishes the season with an 8-3 record.