QMG Play Of The Week Winner – Hannibal’s Aneyas Williams

11:21 pm High School SportsPlay of the WeekSport

The Quincy Medical Group, Play Of The Week belongs to Hannibal Football Freshman, Aneyas Williams.

Williams won with 517 votes.

The Freshman Wide Receiver caught a 25 yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Courtland Watson, in the Class 4 State Quarterfinal.

Williams escaped one tackle before diving for the pylon passing two more MICDS defenders for the touchdown.

Williams would finish the game with 4 catches, 146 yards and 3 touchdowns.

However, the pirates would fall to MICDS by the final score 48-34.

Hannibal finishes the season with an 8-3 record.

Author Profile Photo

Garrett Tiehes

Sports Reporter and Weekend Sports Anchor

