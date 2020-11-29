Raca leads Wake Forest women over No. 24 Missouri State

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Ivana Raca scored 10 of her 23 points in the third quarter when Wake Forest pulled away and went on to beat No. 24 Missouri State 68-59 at the Gulf Coast Showcase. Raca had a pair of 3-pointers in the third quarter, and her two free throws and a layup by Gina Conti to end the period extended Wake Forest’s lead to 53-40. Missouri State, which beat No. 12 Maryland in its previous game, was led by Abby Hipp with 16 points.