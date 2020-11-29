Slow start undermines Buccaneers in 27-24 loss to Chiefs

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Another slow start doomed Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs rebounded from falling behind by three scores in the opening quarter but ultimately couldn’t catch the Kansas City Chiefs in a 27-24 loss to the reigning Super Bowl champions. Tampa Bay has been outscored 52-7 in the first quarter of the past four games and lost three times at home during that stretch. Brady threw two of his three touchdown passes in the fourth quarter. By that time, the damage had been done.