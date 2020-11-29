U.S. men’s soccer to play El Salvador on Dec. 9 in Florida

CHICAGO (AP) — The United States will play El Salvador in an exhibition soccer match on Dec. 9 at Fort Lauderdale, Florida. It’s just the fourth match this year for the American men. The game is not on a FIFA fixture date, which means clubs are not required to release players. The roster is expected to be announced Tuesday and include players primarily from Major League Soccer. The U.S. is preparing for the delayed start of World Cup qualifying next September.