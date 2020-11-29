Skip to Content

WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (Nov. 28) Palmyra Finalizes Preparations For Saturday’s Class 2 Semifinal Showdown On The Turf In Kansas City And Head Coach Kevin Miles Feels His Squad Is…”Ready!”

New
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
5:31 am SportTop Sports Stories

The (12-0) Palmyra Panthers football team are now setting their sights on Saturday's Class 2 Semifinal match-up on the turf against (11-0) St. Pius X after today's final workout session. We'll have an update from PHS where the "Orange and Black" met with coaches in a team meeting after practice came to a close on the turf . Head coach Kevin Miles offers a few thoughts on his squad at PHS as they prepare to face the Warriors in the biggest game of the season for both programs in less than 24 hours.

Tony Cornish Jr.

Tony is the Sports Director for WGEM News.

Skip to content