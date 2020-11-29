WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (Nov. 28) Palmyra Finalizes Preparations For Saturday’s Class 2 Semifinal Showdown On The Turf In Kansas City And Head Coach Kevin Miles Feels His Squad Is…”Ready!”

The (12-0) Palmyra Panthers football team are now setting their sights on Saturday's Class 2 Semifinal match-up on the turf against (11-0) St. Pius X after today's final workout session. We'll have an update from PHS where the "Orange and Black" met with coaches in a team meeting after practice came to a close on the turf . Head coach Kevin Miles offers a few thoughts on his squad at PHS as they prepare to face the Warriors in the biggest game of the season for both programs in less than 24 hours.