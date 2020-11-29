WGEM Sports At Six (Part II): Friday (November 27) Iowa Hawkeyes Post Their 4th Straight Win On The Gridiron In Iowa City And The QU Lady Hawks Open The Season Against The UIS Prairie Stars On The Hardwood

After a disappointing (0-2) starts on the turf in the Big Ten football ranks, Iowa is making a statement after reeling off their fourth straight win earlier today. We'll have details on some of the top performances turned in by the Hawkeyes as they beat Nebraska in Iowa City.

The Quincy University Lady Hawks returned to action on the college hardwood for the first time this season against Illinois-Springfield in The Great Lakes Valley Conference. We'll have details on QU's season-opener and the Fighting Illini's battle in Champaign at the State Farm Center against the Bobcats of Ohio University.