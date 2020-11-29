WGEM Sports At Ten: Saturday (Nov. 28) Palmyra Panthers Face St. Pius X On The Prep Gridiron At The MSHSAA Class 2 Semifinals And Post-Game Coverage From Kansas City With Head Coach Kevin Miles
MSHSAA Class 2 Semifinals (Saturday)
(1) Palmyra Panthers 14
St. Pius X Warriors 31
PHS: Abe Haerr (2 Touchdown Receptions)
Panthers Close The 2020 Season At (12-1)
College Football
SEC
Vanderbilt 0
Missouri 41
Mizzou: (RB) Larry Roundtree III (160 Yards/3 TD's)
Tigers Have Won 2 Games In A Row & Are Now (3-1) Playing At Home
Mizzou Will Face Arkansas On December 5
Big Ten Conference
(4) Ohio State
Illinois (Game Postponed/COVID-19)
Fighting Illini Will Host Iowa On Dec. 5 At Memorial Stadium
College Basketball
Heart Of America Athletic Conference
Peru State 86
Culver-Stockton 76 (Wildcats Now 0-3)
C-SC: Robert Fry (24 Pts/ 7 Rebs.)
Michael Johnson: (16 Pts/ 5 Rebs.)
Games Ahead: (Sunday--Nov.29)
Quincy University At Lewis Univ. (Tip-Off: 3:15 PM In Romeoville, IL)
Listen To The Game On News/Talk 105 WGEM
Women
Quincy University At Lewis Univ. (Tip-Off: 1:00 PM In Romeoville, IL)
Listen To The Game On News/Talk 105 WGEM
Western Illinois At Wisconson (Tip-Off: 2:00 PM In Madison, WI)