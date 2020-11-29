WGEM Sports At Ten: Saturday (Nov. 28) Palmyra Panthers Face St. Pius X On The Prep Gridiron At The MSHSAA Class 2 Semifinals And Post-Game Coverage From Kansas City With Head Coach Kevin Miles

MSHSAA Class 2 Semifinals (Saturday)

(1) Palmyra Panthers 14

St. Pius X Warriors 31

PHS: Abe Haerr (2 Touchdown Receptions)

Panthers Close The 2020 Season At (12-1)

College Football

SEC

Vanderbilt 0

Missouri 41

Mizzou: (RB) Larry Roundtree III (160 Yards/3 TD's)

Tigers Have Won 2 Games In A Row & Are Now (3-1) Playing At Home

Mizzou Will Face Arkansas On December 5

Big Ten Conference

(4) Ohio State

Illinois (Game Postponed/COVID-19)

Fighting Illini Will Host Iowa On Dec. 5 At Memorial Stadium

College Basketball

Heart Of America Athletic Conference

Peru State 86

Culver-Stockton 76 (Wildcats Now 0-3)

C-SC: Robert Fry (24 Pts/ 7 Rebs.)

Michael Johnson: (16 Pts/ 5 Rebs.)

Games Ahead: (Sunday--Nov.29)

Quincy University At Lewis Univ. (Tip-Off: 3:15 PM In Romeoville, IL)

Women

Quincy University At Lewis Univ. (Tip-Off: 1:00 PM In Romeoville, IL)

Western Illinois At Wisconson (Tip-Off: 2:00 PM In Madison, WI)