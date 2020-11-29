WGEM Sports At Ten: Sunday (Nov. 29) IHSA’s Winningest Baseball Coach, Dave Swisegood Passes Away, Both Quincy University Basketball Teams Along With Western Illinois Women’s Hit The Hardwood

On Saturday, former Southeastern Suns baseball coach Dave Swisegood passed away at the age of 90.

Swisegood started coaching at Plymouth High School in 1956 before moving to Southeastern High School in 1980 to coach the suns.

Swisegood retired in 2018.

Swisegood coached for more than 60 years.

He holds the IHSA record for most wins, with 950 (950-600 career record).

He is the only coach in Illinois history with more than 900 career wins.

Swisegood's won 10 regional championships, with 8 being at Southeastern.

He had ten 20 win seasons and three 30 win seasons.

In 2008, Southeastern renamed their baseball field to Swise Field in his honor.

Swisegood was battling many health issues.

NCAA Basketball

Women's

Quincy University 70

Lewis University 80

Quincy was led in scoring by Southeastern grad and sophomore Laney Lantz, who had a career-high 32 points.

Western Illinois 66

Wisconsin 73

WIU was led in scoring by Grace Gilmore with 19 points.

Men's

Quincy University 70

Lewis University 77

Quincy was led in scoring by Charles Callier and QND grad, Tanner Stuckman, they both finished with 17.