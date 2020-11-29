Wintry Taste Arriving Soon

The Tri-States region will get its first real taste of winter overnight. A cold front has cleared the area, shifting winds from the south to the north-northwest. This wind shift will abet the ushering in of the coldest airmass of the season overnight. Lingering clouds and an occasional passing sprinkle or shower in the wake of the cold front will give way to gradually clearing skies through Monday morning. The clearing skies, falling temperatures, and blustery winds will engender morning wind chill values in the low to mid-teens on Monday morning and yet again on Tuesday morning.

Actual daytime high temperatures on Monday are forecast to struggle to breach the low to mid-30s threshold areawide. Overnight low temperatures will remain quite cool both Monday and Tuesday night, with the coldest nighttime low temperatures of the season bottoming out in the teens early Tuesday morning, although daytime high temperatures start to rebound at or near the upper-30s by Tuesday afternoon.

A gradual trend to more seasonable temperatures is in store for the remainder of the workweek Coming up at 10 PM tonight I'll have a full look at the 7-day extended forecast, including increasing chances for a rain/snow mix late week and the aforementioned seasonably moderate temperature prognostications for the rest of the first full week of December once we get past this initial cold snap.

J. Risley

