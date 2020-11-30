4th teen dies after October crash in southern Illinois

VIENNA, Ill. (AP) — A fourth teenager has died from injuries in an October car crash in southern Illinois. Max Koehler of rural Vienna died Thursday while in hospice care in Missouri. Max would have turned 16 on Dec. 7. Students and teachers at Vienna High School are encouraged to wear anything associated with one of his favorite teams, the St. Louis Cardinals, on Tuesday. Six teenagers were riding in a vehicle when it went off the road and struck a tree in Ozark in Johnson County on Oct. 25. Two survived.