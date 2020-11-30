Adams County Farmers report mostly positive, but mixed year

ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -- Adams County Farmers said this year's harvest was filled with surprises and unexpected situations, both good and bad.

Adams County Farm Bureau board member Rick Edwards said for the most part both growing and harvest season had good weather.

When farmers hit the fields during excellent weather for harvest that showed up in varied yields for both corn and beans but he says with China re-entering the market and dry weather in South America prices are up.

"From September, until now you know soybeans have rallied over $3, and I don't remember the last time we could sell soybeans out of the field like we did this fall for $10," said Edwards.

He said now farmers are looking ahead as many will take advantage of the current weather to start preparing for next Spring in the coming weeks.