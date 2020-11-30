After a Cold Start, Slightly Warmer Tuesday

A strong low pressure system is located over the Northeastern United States. The Northerly flow behind this low pressure system helped bring some of the coldest weather so far this season into the Tri-States. With mostly clear skies and calm winds, overnight temperatures will dip into the teens. Tuesday this low will move farther East and winds will gradually shift to out of the South. This light wind combined with sunny skies will allow temps on Tuesday to warm, being slightly closer to average in the low 40's.

Through the day Wednesday temperatures will remain in the 40's and clouds will build ahead of the next storm system. A low is expected to develop to the South and could bring some enhanced precipitation chances Thursday. Models have flipped back and forth on this, but right now they are showing light rain/snow showers for parts of the Tri-States. Since temperatures will be closer to 40 Thursday, no significant impacts are expected from this system. The storm will slowly weaken, and skies will clear into the weekend with temperatures rebounding into the mid 40's.