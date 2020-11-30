Australia hosts first group of overseas students since virus

DARWIN, Australia (AP) — Australia has welcomed its first group of international students to arrive since the coronavirus pandemic began, with more due to follow. A charter flight carrying 63 students from mainland China, Hong Kong, Japan, Vietnam and Indonesia landed Monday in the northern city of Darwin. The students are all enrolled at Charles Darwin University and are part of a pilot program aimed at boosting the local economy and providing a template for international students to arrive in other parts of Australia. The arrival comes amid growing tensions between Australia and China after a Chinese official posted a fake image on Twitter of an Australian soldier appearing to slit a child’s throat.