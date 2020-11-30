Biden weighs Rahm Emanuel for transportation secretary

CHICAGO (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden is considering former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel to serve as his transportation secretary. Biden’s pick to lead the Transportation Department is not believed to be imminent, and Emanuel is among multiple candidates in the running for the Cabinet position. That’s according to people familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the private deliberations. But Emanuel is a substantial and somewhat divisive figure in Democratic Party politics. Some party progressives are critical of Emanuel’s handling of the police shooting death of a Black teen, Laquan McDonald, by a white police officer when Emanuel was mayor.