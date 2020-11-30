Blessing expands access to COVID-19 outpatient treatment

QUINCY (WGEM) -- Blessing Health System announced on Monday a new process to facilitate access to the COVID-19 outpatient drug Bamlanivimab.

Blessing officials stated as supplies last, Bamlanivimab will be made available to confirmed positive COVID patients who meet the drug’s required criteria.

Appropriate patients are those who do not require hospitalization or oxygen for their COVID-19 symptoms and meet at least one of the following high-risk indictors:

A body mass index (BMI) greater than or equal to 35

Chronic kidney disease

Diabetes

Immunosuppressive disease

Currently receiving immunosuppressive treatment

65 years of age or older

Blessing officials state Bamilanivimab works by stopping COVID-19 entering cells in the body. It is designed for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 infection in adults and pediatric patients who are 12 years of age and older, who are seeking outpatient care at a hospital or health system and who meet high risk criteria for the virus to progress to severe COVID-19 and possibility to the need for hospitalization.

Blessing officials explained patients who test positive at Blessing’s Flu-Like Illness Screening Center at 2808 Chestnut in Quincy will be given information regarding the eligibility criteria and a phone number to call if their test returns positive and they are interested in receiving the medicine.

Patients testing elsewhere in the Tri-State area can call Blessing’s COVID-19 Hotline at (217) 277-3504 or speak to their preferred testing centers regarding eligibility criteria and a number to call if their test returns positive.

This month the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an Emergency Use Authorization to permit the emergency use of the unapproved product Bamlanivimab. Blessing gave the first dose available in the region to an Emergency Center patient on November 18. Since then, Blessing caregivers have been developing the process to make the drug available to more COVID-19 positive outpatients.

