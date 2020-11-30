Butcher sentenced to prison for sports betting operation

CHICAGO (AP) — A one-year prison sentence was handed a northern Illinois butcher who pleaded guilty to operating a sports-betting business and failing to report his proceeds to the Internal Revenue Service. Domenic Poeta admitted in a plea agreement with prosecutors that from 2014 to 2018, he used offshore betting websites based in the Caribbean to process millions of dollars in sports wagers. He admitted earlier this year that between 2012 and 2017, he made more than $3.7 million. During sentencing Monday, U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly said the length and breadth of Poeta’s scheme was enormous and his income undercounted. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kennelly ordered the 63-year-old Poeta to report to prison May 29.