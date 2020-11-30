Charity says shelling kills 11 civilians in Yemen’s Hodeida

CAIRO (AP) — Artillery fire has killed at least 11 civilians, including four children, near Yemen’s strategic port city of Hodeida amid that country’s grinding war. That’s according to the international charity Save the Children, which gave the toll for Sunday’s violence. Yemen’s internationally recognized government blamed the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels for the attack. A spokesman for the Houthis did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Save the Children said Monday that the shelling wounded 10 others. More than 600 civilians have been killed or wounded in Hodeida in the first nine months of 2020.