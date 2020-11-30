Disgraced couple to be sentenced in Hawaii corruption case

HONOLULU (AP) — A once-respected, now-estranged power couple are scheduled to be sentenced in Hawaii’s biggest corruption case. A jury convicted Katherine and Louis Kealoha of conspiracy in a plot to frame her uncle to keep him from revealing fraud that financed their fancy lives. She’s a former high-ranking prosecutor and he was a Honolulu police chief who retired after becoming a target of the federal investigation. Prosecutors recommend she should go to prison for 14 years and her husband should be locked up for about half that time because they abused their positions of trust to commit corrupt acts at the highest levels of law enforcement.