Dog that hit the road 11 months ago is back home in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — A dog that darted out the door of its owner’s Chicago home nearly a year ago is back home thanks to the help of a couple of good Samaritans. WLS-TV reports that the 6-year-old pit bull named Gracie was reunited with its owner Kelly Shade because Polly Ellison started feeding the dog long enough for her and Katie Campbell to capture it. With the help of a microchip under the dog’s skin, Campbell was able to identify Shade as the owner. Shade says it offers a lesson that there “are kind-hearted people willing to go above and beyond.”