Feeling Like Winter

We have been talking about this new work week starting off with a taste of winter and that's exactly what we have this Monday morning. Temperatures are in the 20s to 30 degrees. Winds are pretty breezy out of the northwest. Sustained winds are around 15-20 mph with gusts of 25-27 mph. That wind is creating a wind chill so it feels colder. Feel-like temperatures are in the teens. Early this morning, we also have some clouds and the chance of some flurries (mainly on the Illinois side). Temperatures will only rise slightly with highs in the low to mid 30s. But with winds continuing out of the northwest gusting up to 30 mph, wind chill values through the day will make it feel like it's in the 20s. Later in the morning the clouds will clear out leading to sunshine. Overnight, we'll have clear skies and winds will start be dying down. This will create favorable radiational cooling. That means, temperatures will be able to drop very quickly and easily. Lows are expected to be in the teens to near 20 degrees.

Tuesday morning will again start off cold with temperatures in the teens to near 20 and wind chill values again in the teens. We'll have plenty of sunshine though with highs in the upper 30s to near 40.

Temperatures will be slightly warmer on Wednesday.