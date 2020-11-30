Former Iowa state senator from Lee County dies at 88

FORT MADISON (WGEM) -- A southeast Iowa man who served nearly three decades as a state senator has died of COVID-19 related complications, according to Radio Iowa's O. Kay Henderson.

Eugene Fraise of Fort Madison died at the hospital in West Burlington on Friday. He was 88.

Fraise was a farmer who served as a Lee County Supervisor for seven years before winning a state in the Iowa Senate.

He did not seek reelection in 2012 after serving 27 years in the legislature. Fraise is survived by his wife, Faye, who was his clerk in the senate. The couple were married for nearly 71 years. They married on New Year's Eve, 1949.

Fraise is also survived by three sons, 14 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren.