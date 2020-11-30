Hospital Report: Nov. 30, 2020

DEATHS

Hershell Paul White, 77, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 11:45 pm, Thursday, November 26, 2020, at Willow Care Center in Hannibal, MO. Funeral Services are pending at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.

Jimmie Lee Hiland, 86, of Quincy, IL went to be with his Lord on November 27th, 2020 at Blessing Hospital. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements.

Virginia Mary Vahle, 77, of Payson, IL, passed away at 12:05 pm Thursday November 26, 2020 in Hannibal Regional Hospital. The O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home is in charge of arrangements.

Hazel V. Burton, age 82, of Quincy, died on Friday, November 27, 2020 in her home. The Duker & Haugh Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements Hazel V. Burton.

Dwayne F. Cressell, age 59, of Quincy, died on Saturday, November 28, 2020 in Blessing Hospital. The Duker & Haugh Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Dwayne F. Cressell.

Rita Joyce Patton of Quincy, IL, formerly of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 2:15 pm Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Sunset Apartments in Quincy. Arrangements are pending with the O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy.

Sheri Lynn Jones, 53, of Center, Missouri, passed away at 3:40 PM, Friday, November 27, 2020, at Hannibal Regional Hospital. Funeral Services are pending at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.

Robert W. "Bob" Dudding, 89, of Center, Missouri, passed away at 5:00 AM, Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Hannibal Regional Hospital. Funeral Services are pending at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.

James Warren Fisher, age 79, of Quincy, died on Saturday, November 28, 2020 in Blessing Hospital. The Duker & Haugh Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

William R. Bouyea, 87, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away, Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Hannibal Regional Hospital. Funeral Services are pending at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.

Steve E. Betts, 60, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 1:16 PM, Saturday, November 28, 2020, at his home. Funeral Services are pending at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.

BLESSING HOSPITAL

Dylan Jenkins,& Haley Young had a boy.

Andrew & Deandra Rangel had a girl.

HANNIBAL REGIONAL

None.