‘I’m Your Woman’ puts a fresh spin on the 1970s crime drama

“I’m Your Woman” turns the lens on the suburban housewife who has to go on the run with a new baby when her criminal husband disappears. The film starring Rachel Brosnahan is a fresh spin on the classic 1970s crime drama where the woman often exits the frame when the action begins. Director Julia Hart was inspired to make the film after watching Michael Mann’s “Thief” and obsessing over Tuesday Weld’s character Jessie, who disappears in a car with a baby. “I’m Your Woman” opens in select theaters Friday and will be available on Amazon Prime Video on Dec. 11.