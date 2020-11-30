It’s Major: Pets poised for a return to the White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — Major Biden is getting an early start in the spotlight as a presidential pet after a play date ended with his owner, President-elect Joe Biden, suffering a broken foot. As if that weren’t enough for one weekend, it was also confirmed that Major will have to share the White House with, of all things, a cat. In a few weeks, Major, along with fellow German shepherd Champ and the yet-to-be-determined feline are expected to make the move to the White House. Their arrival will also mark a return to a long history of pets residing at the White House after a four-year hiatus during the Trump administration.