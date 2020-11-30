Jared Kushner to travel to Saudi Arabia, Qatar this week

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner will travel to Saudi Arabia and Qatar this week as part of negotiations to end a longtime boycott of Qatar. Kushner, along with Mideast envoy Avi Berkowitz and former special representative for Iran, Brian Hook, will try to negotiate with Gulf leaders over the dispute. Four Arab countries — Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates — cut ties to Qatar in June 2017 as part of a wider political dispute over Doha’s support of Islamists, its relationship with Iran and other matters.