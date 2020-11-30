Liz Weston: Putting financial survivor’s guilt to good use

If your livelihood and savings haven’t taken a serious hit during the pandemic and you’re feeling guilty about that, it’s not a frivolous problem. For some, the stress such feelings bring can make it hard to function. While you cannot single-handedly put an end to economic suffering, there are things you can do to help those who are hurting and address the financial survivor’s guilt you’re feeling. You can donate time or money to organizations, offer networking or other help to job-seekers or simply be a sympathetic listener. Also, you can make a gratitude list and assess if you need to seek help.