Man gets prison time for false bomb threats made to schools

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A hacker who made dozens of phony bombing and shooting threats to schools in the United States and the United Kingdom has been sentenced to nearly eight years in federal prison. Twenty-two-year-old Timothy Vaughn of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, was sentenced Monday in California. Prosecutors say Vaughn was part of a worldwide hacker collective that sent phone calls and email reports of violent school attacks to 86 school districts. Some warned of imminent bombings and one said land mines had been placed on school property. Prosecutors say Vaughn and others also falsely reported a hijacking on a London-to-San Francisco airline flight.