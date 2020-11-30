Memorial medical clinic offers XTRAC laser treatment

CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) -- Local doctors now have a new tool to help patients with skin conditions that just won't go away.



Memorial Medical Clinic in Carthage now has their hands on the XTRAC laser they say will allow them to help you if you've ran out of treatment options.

Memorial Medical Clinic Patient, Pam Dion says psoriasis caused her very irritating constant pain for the last five years.

She says she's tried creams, gives herself a shot every two months and takes biologics and nothing resolved her condition.

"After eight weeks of the XTRAC treatment, areas that would not respond to the biologic responded to the XTRAC so its been amazing," Dion said.

Memorial Medical Clinic, Advance Practice Nurse, Krista Carle says one and four people have a skin condition that can benefit from this treatment.

"Extract laser is a UV light that basically reduces inflammation. It treats atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, vitaligo," Carle explained.

She says in rural areas people have these disease and they go left untreated or are not properly treated, which leads to a worse condition.

"We see this as a huge problem in our population and in really undertreatment," Carle added.

Tanna Jennings is another patient receiving dermatology services who has been battling psoriasis for ten years and says nothing has worked, that was until she contacted Carle and was offered XTRAC treatment.

"It's healing within, from inside, which is how it should be and it doesn't hurt. That's what I like about it," Jennings said.

Memorial Medical Clinic providers say patients start to see improvement after three to four treatments and complete resolution of their disease in 10 to 20 treatments.

Providers say you have to go through a precertification before your insurance will approve you for the treatment.

They say treatment cost range from $225 to $350 per session.

They do take referrals and say to call 217-357-2173.