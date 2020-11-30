No. 20 DePaul women set scoring mark in 128-66 win

CHICAGO (AP) — Freshman Kendall Holmes hit 6 of 8 3-pointers to score a career-high 23 points off the bench, Lexi Held and Sonya Morris added 21 points apiece and the No. 20 DePaul women rolled to a 128-66 win over Chicago State. It was the highest scoring game in program history, surpassing 124 against Savannah State on Nov. 26, 2018. The Blue Demons (1-1) shot 60% (50 for 83) overall and even better the arc, making 19 of 30 (63%) on 3-pointers. Nadia Thorman-McKey scored 18 points for the Cougars.