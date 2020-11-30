Pack, Gordon lift K-State past UMKC 62-58 for 1st win

MANHATTAN, Kansas (AP) — Nijel Pack and DaJuan Gordon scored 14 points each as Kansas State battled past Missouri-Kansas City 62-58, picking up the Wildcats’ first win. Pack, a freshman, scored the game’s first basket and his first 3-pointer put K-State ahead 12-0 as part of a 17-0 opening run. The Wildcats led 33-23 at the half, taking advantage of UMKC’s cold start — 0-for-8 with four turnovers. Kaosi Ezeagu added 11 points and blocked three shots. Brandon McKissic scored 24 points to lift UMKC back into it, hitting 10 of 17 shots, including four 3-pointers. He scored 15 after halftime.