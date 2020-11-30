Police: Teen suspected in carjacking killed by car owner

JENNINGS, Mo. (AP) — Police in suburban St. Louis say a 14-year-old boy suspected in an attempted carjacking has been shot to death by the car’s owner. Police say the incident happened Sunday afternoon at a gas station parking lot in Jennings. Officers called to the gas station found the boy with gunshot wounds and a 53-year-old man suspected of shooting him at the scene. Police say an accomplice with the injured boy had run away. Police have not released the names of the boy killed or the man who shot him. The man was taken in for questioning. Police say officers took guns from the man and the boy who was shot.