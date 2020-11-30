Quincy businesses cash in on Cyber Monday

QUINCY (WGEM) -- Farm and Home Supply officials said it's been a busy past few days for their e-commerce department.

E-Commerce specialist Alexis Cary's said it's the third time she's been through the crush of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

"Today has been pretty busy as well, definitely busier than last year," she said.

Employees said the COVID-19 pandemic has caused their online sales to skyrocket since it began back in March.



E-commerce manager Nathaniel Jones said the tough times have forced businesses to adapt their business models.

"You have to survive and this is a way of adaption to be able to survive, to offer the online option to people and for people to say, 'I need to get what I need and I can't go inside the store, maybe I don't feel comfortable. I need to shop online,"' he said.



Jones said while Cyber Monday is one of their biggest days of the year, their biggest day was actually Black Friday, setting a new online sales record.

"I think a lot of people get their shopping taken care of ahead of time, thinking smart because this year's supply is kind of limited so I think a lot of people shopped on Black Friday and Cyber Monday is kind of a catch up."



But regardless of when people do their shopping, Jones said the push towards e-commerce will be a permeant change in the way people shop.

"I think people are still getting used to it," he said. "We're adding products, we're adding services, we're adding options and adding efficiency and so I think those are what people want to see as you make something better and that's what we're trying to do is make it better everyday."

