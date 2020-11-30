Trial set for man accused of keeping wife’s body in freezer

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man accused of keeping his wife’s body in the freezer for years will go on trial next November. Larry Dinwiddie, of Marshfield, is charged with killing his wife in 2015 and hiding her body in the freezer. During a hearing Monday, Dinwiddie’s trial was scheduled for Nov. 29, 2021. He is charged with second-degree murder, abandoning a corpse and armed criminal action. Investigators say they found the body of his wife, Cynthia, locked in a freezer in an abandoned storage unit in November 2019. Investigators have said her death was caused by domestic abuse. She was never reported missing.