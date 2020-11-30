Turkey toughens curfew measures amid coronavirus surge

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s president has announced the most widespread lockdown so far amid a surge in COVID-19 infections, extending curfews to weeknights and putting full lockdowns in place over the weekends. The new measures begin Tuesday. Grocery stores and food delivery services are exempt from the lockdowns within certain hours. Health Ministry statistics on Monday showed 31,219 confirmed new infections and 188 new deaths. Daily virus fatalities in Turkey have hit record numbers for eight consecutive days, bringing the death toll to 13,746. Turkey last week began reporting all positive infections, making daily cases shoot up dramatically. The new numbers now put Turkey among the worst-hit nations in Europe during the pandemic.