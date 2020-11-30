UK doctor can’t exclude sex assault of dead teen in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — A British pathologist says there was no positive evidence that a French-Irish teenager found dead last year near a Malaysian jungle resort was sexually assaulted, but he couldn’t fully rule it out due to severe body decomposition. Nathaniel Cary, a forensic pathologist who performed a second autopsy on the body of Nora Anne Quorin in the U.K., said he agreed with Malaysia’s findings that she died of intestinal bleeding due to starvation and stress. But he also told a virtual inquest into Nora’s death that he can’t fully exclude sexual assault as sometimes it may not be detected. He said the poor condition of the teen’s body also made it hard to determine if there were semen traces or the DNA of strangers.