UK not to hold inquiry into Belfast lawyer’s murder in 1989

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s government says it has decided against holding a public inquiry into the 1989 murder of a Belfast attorney who specialized in defending Irish Republican Army suspects. The family of Patrick Finucane, a 39-year-old attorney, has campaigned for years for a public inquiry into allegations that Northern Ireland police and the British army colluded with the killers. Several investigations over the years have concluded that there was state collusion in Finucane’s murder. Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis said he met the Finucane family on Monday and told them authorities decided “not to establish a public inquiry at this time.” Finucane’s son, John, said the British government’s announcement was “nothing short of insulting.”