WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (Nov. 30) 3rd Annual Tri-Rivers Classic Gets Underway In Schuyler County With The Rams Hosting Clark County On The Prep Hardwood And Knox County Tipping Off Against North Shelby

Updated
Last updated today at 12:20 am
High School Basketball (Monday)

Tri-Rivers Classic (Day 1)

Clark County 54

Schuyler County 40

Knox County 62

North Shelby 52

NSHS: JD Rich (22 Points)

Robert Uhlmeyer (14 Points)

Girls

Knox County 24

Milan 58

North Shelby Lady Raiders 39

Schuyler County Lady Rams 55

NSHS: Caroline Linberger (12 Points)

Warrior Tip-Off Classic

Hannibal Lady Pirates 48

Winfield 36

HHS: Sydney Hart (20 Points)

Allie Hull (7 Points)

Lady Pirates Will Return To Action On Wednesday vs. Elsberry

Iowa Girls Basketball (Monday)

Fort Madison 60

Davis County 50

FMHS: Malarie Ross: (22 Points)

Nadia Boeding: (9 Points)

Brandy Walker: (9 Points)

Molly Knipe: (8 Points)

Montgomery County Tournament

Girls Basketball

Mexico Lady Bulldogs 61

Liberty Christian 24

College Basketball

Hannibal-LaGrange 54

Central Methodist 82

National Football League

Monday Night Football

Philadelphia Eagles 17

Seattle Seahawks 23

Seattle Now (8-3) / Philly Slides To (3-7-1)

