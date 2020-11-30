WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (Nov. 30) 3rd Annual Tri-Rivers Classic Gets Underway In Schuyler County With The Rams Hosting Clark County On The Prep Hardwood And Knox County Tipping Off Against North Shelby

WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (Nov. 30) 3rd Annual Tri-Rivers Classic Gets Underway In Schuyler County With The Rams Hosting Clark County On The Prep Hardwood And Knox County Tipping Off Against North ShelbyUpdated
High School Basketball (Monday)
Tri-Rivers Classic (Day 1)
Clark County 54
Schuyler County 40
Knox County 62
North Shelby 52
NSHS: JD Rich (22 Points)
Robert Uhlmeyer (14 Points)
Girls
Knox County 24
Milan 58
North Shelby Lady Raiders 39
Schuyler County Lady Rams 55
NSHS: Caroline Linberger (12 Points)
Warrior Tip-Off Classic
Hannibal Lady Pirates 48
Winfield 36
HHS: Sydney Hart (20 Points)
Allie Hull (7 Points)
Lady Pirates Will Return To Action On Wednesday vs. Elsberry
Iowa Girls Basketball (Monday)
Fort Madison 60
Davis County 50
FMHS: Malarie Ross: (22 Points)
Nadia Boeding: (9 Points)
Brandy Walker: (9 Points)
Molly Knipe: (8 Points)
Montgomery County Tournament
Girls Basketball
Mexico Lady Bulldogs 61
Liberty Christian 24
College Basketball
Hannibal-LaGrange 54
Central Methodist 82
National Football League
Monday Night Football
Philadelphia Eagles 17
Seattle Seahawks 23
Seattle Now (8-3) / Philly Slides To (3-7-1)