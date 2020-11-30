Wisconsin, Arizona certify Biden wins in presidential vote

Two battleground states, Wisconsin and Arizona, certified their presidential election tallies Monday in favor of Joe Biden, even as President Donald Trump’s legal team continues to dispute the results. Biden’s victory in Wisconsin was certified following a partial recount that only added to his 20,600-vote margin over Trump, who has promised to file a lawsuit seeking to undo the results. Arizona officials certified Biden’s narrow 10,400-vote victory in that state. Election challenges brought by the Trump campaign or his backers in key battleground states have largely been unsuccessful as Trump continues to allege voter fraud while refusing to concede. There is no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election.