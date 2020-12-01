2017 ban on local LGBT ordinances ends in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A 3 1/2-year ban on new local ordinances aimed at protecting LGBT rights in North Carolina has expired. The expiration of the moratorium Tuesday prompted gay rights groups to urge the passage of such measures. The ordinances would prohibit LGBT discrimination at workplaces, hotels and restaurants. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper agreed to the moratorium on the ordinances in March 2017. In return, GOP lawmakers agreed to eliminate a provision of a 2016 law that required transgender people to use public bathrooms matching their biological sex. The “Bathroom Bill” drew widespread condemnation and prompted several large corporations and sports teams to relocate events to other states or reconsider expanding in North Carolina.