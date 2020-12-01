Adams County COVID testing expanding again as numbers improve

QUINCY (WGEM) -- The positivity rate is falling in Adams county, and fewer people are in the hospital compared to a couple of weeks ago.

But health officials say we're not out of the woods, which is why they're preparing to expand their covid-19 rapid testing.

They say nearly 13,000 people were tested with about 1,400 positive cases in the last three weeks.

Denise Hinch is one of many who have spent the last three weeks administering covid-19 tests in the former Shopko parking lot.

She's seen several asymptomatic people come through these lines to be tested.

"Just for that peace of mind to know they are negative, or if they do test positive, they can take further steps to protect themselves and their family," Hinch said.

Adams county public health administrator Jerrod Welch says the county's rapid COVID-19 testing pilot program is a success.

"You perceive it is bad to find positives or oh we have more numbers, but really the reality of it is the more you test and the more you find," Welch explained. "That's exactly what you're trying to accomplish because the those people are not spreading it."

But he says the battle is not over yet.

"Federal and state level experts say there's no doubt that there's going to be some level of a surge after Thanksgiving. So, that's usually a two to three week window before you start to see that," Welch added.

Hinch says the community as a whole needs to keep their guards up to decrease positivity rates so that doesn't happen.

"It's going to be a little bit longer before the vaccine's available. So, it's very important for people to be tested so they don't spread it not knowing that they have it," Hinch said.

Welch says they'll announce hours for continued COVID-19 rapid testing set to come next week.

They hope to continue this for at least a foreseeable future, into the holidays and once a vaccine is released.

Welch recommends getting tested at least seven days after possible exposure.



He says testing for the rest of the week will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the old Shopko at 33rd and Broadway in Quincy.