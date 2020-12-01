Affordable healthcare coverage options if you’re out of work

QUINCY, IL (WGEM) - COVID-19 cases continue to climb across the Tri-States, leaving people without a job.

According to a Pew Research study, 25 percent of Americans say at least one person in their home lost their job since the start of the pandemic.

One side effect of that is losing out on health insurance coverage through your employer.

Insurance agents from O’Brien Insurance in Quincy said they’ve seen more people than ever looking to buy health insurance because they no longer get it through their job.

Agents said it’s important to reach out as soon as you know you’ll need insurance.

There is a 60-day window to enroll with healthcare providers after a person loses their job or during the yearly open-enrollment period.

“It’s pretty vital to get on and to do it because like I said if anything happens, you don’t have any coverage. To try and pay for medical bills without insurance is pretty expensive and it can bankrupt somebody. So in my opinion it’s pretty important to have."

Tracy Kiefer, O’Brien Insurance agent

The deadline for open enrollment for most health insurance providers is December 15, so agents say it’s important to start looking soon if you’re still in need of coverage.

Tracy Kiefer said Healthcare.gov has online tools to help those looking for health insurance find options that best fit their needs and budget.

The website can also connect those looking for insurance with local agents to answer any questions.