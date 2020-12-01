Amazon driver hears screams, rescues man from burning home

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A 23-year-old Amazon delivery driver is being hailed as a hero after he rescued an elderly man from a burning house in central Florida. WESH-TV reports that the fire broke out Friday in the New Smyrna Beach home. Sean Campbell was nearby when he heard screams. He says he dropped the packages and ran toward the house. Inside, he found an elderly man who needed help getting out. The man’s wife had just escaped with the help of a neighbor. The couple’s son says he is grateful that Campbell was nearby and willing to help. The couple is now living nearby with a grandson.