Basketball in a mask? Rare but not unheard of in pandemic

The DePaul and Creighton women’s basketball teams have been wearing masks while they are on the court playing this season. DePaul coach Doug Bruno says he took the advice of the school’s medical staff. His 20th-ranked team has played its first two games wearing masks. Masks are not required for college basketball players on the court. Experts say they do not make breathing more difficult. Susan Hopkins, a professor of medicine at the University of California San Diego, says it can take getting used to.